Day 86! #jyportraitchallenge @sylvester.lifedrawing!! Loved the picture. Couldnt wait to paint him. Did not turn out the way imagined. What happens when u paint when u don’t feel well. Oh well.
Lots of burnt umber and ultramarine. It will go quite dark. A bit of cobalt blue. Cerulean blue background. Ivory black for hair and bird w a dab of quin burnt orange.
Thanks! Judith @jyportraitchallenge and @sylvester.lifedrawing!!
I dreamed of a Charles Reid style painting with burnt umber and ultramarine mingling to a lovely dark brown but nope was not to be. beyond me even when i feel well oh well onward and more coughing!!
