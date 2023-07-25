Drawingisfree_org today. 16 portraits in an hour. OH MY. not what someone who doesnt feel well should be doing but then I lade a video of them. U can see lore at my ig feed. @maggieinsc. Chloe our drawing mc did poses mostly lasting less than three minutes. Even the double was three minutes 40. Oh MY. They are usually closer to six. Quite the challenge today. And yes i would do it again!! Lol. Cant wait for next week. Sick woman here in more ways than one. Hahaha.

Day 86! #jyportraitchallenge @sylvester.lifedrawing!! Loved the picture. Couldnt wait to paint him. Did not turn out the way imagined. What happens when u paint when u don’t feel well. Oh well.

The photo

The sketch – 9×12” superaquabee sketchbook.

Lots of burnt umber and ultramarine. It will go quite dark. A bit of cobalt blue. Cerulean blue background. Ivory black for hair and bird w a dab of quin burnt orange.

Thought it was done but too light. 🧐

Too blue. 😵‍💫

Better. Had to add to the back of his head and his neck.

Thanks! Judith @jyportraitchallenge and @sylvester.lifedrawing!!

I dreamed of a Charles Reid style painting with burnt umber and ultramarine mingling to a lovely dark brown but nope was not to be. beyond me even when i feel well oh well onward and more coughing!!