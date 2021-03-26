Daffy for daffodils

Got a little carried away painting daffodils yesterday over and over and over. Wanted soft edges and kept getting hard ones. I used up a half sheet of 300# Kilimanjaro painting these.

They range in size from 10×10″ to about 7×7″.

Some have salt added to them which gives the speckled look. You can still see salt on this one. Oops.

After lunch I forgot the salt and splattered them. Oops

Cad yellow light, Indian yellow, Daniel smith sodalite and green apetite, quin magenta and sap green. Oh and some Daniel Smith gold and opalescent blue.

I also added salt to three of them. Wish I remembered to do it to the last two.

Margaret xoxoxo