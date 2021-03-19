Archibald Butt Bridge

Done for the moment. Quarter sheet of fluid hot press paper. The bridge is an Augusta landmark on 15th Street and spans the Augusta Canal. The mills in the background once were powered by the canal. Archibald Butt was an Augustan who died on the Titanic giving up his seat in a lifeboat. He also served in President Roosevelt and then Tafts administration who came to town for the dedication. Butts is buried at Arlington.

The ink sketch. This stage was not easy for me. Took about 4 hours of thinking and scheming deciding how to draw the bridge.

Watercolor washes. Colors used Thalo blue, quin gold, quin burnt orange, dioxzine purple, cad red.

Last step adding more pen and tombows.

Gorgeous early spring day today despite tornado warnings. Lots of gusty winds.

Margaret who didn’t sleep a lot thinking about all those tornadoes that never got here. Xoxoxox