Day 203 Paris Awnings

so far. Half sheet Kilimanjaro 300 #. Really like that paper. Need to order more. One sheet left. Eeek.

So complicated. A famous French cafe near Notre Dame and the Sorbonne. ￼Just drawing the balconies was SHOOT me now please.

First washes. Wow that was mad. And a lot of mud colorful mud but mud.

And more and more things paintted. We flew through the cars.

And now. Still have to work on the people but I decided to make a quiche for dinner.

Yummy.

And knit a bit. At the rate I am going an inch or two a night I won’t be done with this scarf til October. Christmas is coming, right?!!

Margaret xoxoxo

2 thoughts on “Day 203 Paris Awnings

