Day 183 I might have learned something



Looked at this one and thought that hubcap in the middle is TOO yellow. I have to knock it back.

So I did. Now the focus is on tractor not it’s tire. Woohoo. Progress.

Finally I know that I have learned something taking the paint alongs with Vlad and that I can do it ON MY OWN. Hallelujah

Because the focal point is the point of highest contrast. Anything else should be greyed out. The focal point should be on a third point. And this one is done. See how your eye goes right to the white boat on the left top?! FOCAL POINT!!!

Today I spent some time emphasizing it.

Before. The boat did stand out but now it really goes boing LOOK AT ME! It was killer trying to straighten out the wash not he right side. Was not sure of the mix!!!

NEVER EVER stop a wash w a HARD LINE. What was I thinking?!!!