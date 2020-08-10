Day 149 in the corner

Is what it feels like when the power keeps going out from our crazy thunder storms. On the other hand we are getting plenty of rain. In the past years August has been a month of drought. The whole world a large dust pile.

Somebody please tell me why so many books are boring colors. A few red and orange ones. A blue one here and there but most are white black or grey. Wonder why?!

Same tools as yesterday except I paint this one with water to release the neocolor ii s power.

Here are the jays with water added to the neocolor. They darken a lot.

A fun art toy to play with. Beware heavy ink will smear sometimes. Darn it. Even if it’s waterproof.

Margaret whose been binge watching Professor T on PBS Passport. A quirky odd crime show set in Antwerp with subtitles. I think I am beginning to understand the language. Part Dutch part French and a lot of English slang. Xoxoxo.

Stay dry in this crazy summer weather.