Day 146 River Bend Days

Pronouncing it done from a photo out my back window a couple of weeks ago. I added the tiny kayaker. They go by in droves when I am painting.

The photo

First wash with very thin cerulean and cobalt mix. Yellow ochre alizarin and neutral tint thinned down with water. 90% water 10% color.

Moving along.

Then I forgot to take another photo. Opps.

So done I also added some white gouache splatter in hopes of giving it a focal point. Probably should have been red to give a contrast w the reflected area on water.

I sprayed the edges of the trees with the mister to soften the edges. Added more blues and greys to the sky.

Scratched tree and bush branches with a chopped up credit card. Did a great job but hard to catch it in time to do it. Too dry it won’t scratch. Ditto if too wet.

This is 140# rough Fabriano which waffled like crazy with all the water I dumped on it but amazingly dried almost flat aka flat enough as my friend Kristin would say.

Finished this one up. Added more darks especially in the shadows and on the trees. Some whites for highlights.

