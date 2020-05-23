Day71 – Pepe’s Key West’s Oldest Eating Establishment

This started out to be a palm tree practice then bougainvillea and flame tree and gradually I added buildings, Pepe’s, a rooster, people, and a bike or two. The essence of the big more formal painting I that I started Wednesday.

I think it’s done. I rather like the Arches 140 lb rough paper it’s painted on but will have to use up my stack of Fabriano rough before I buy more. The paper behaved very well staying flat. Hurrah.

Back when the palms wet Transparent. I fixed that. 😫

I had to add the sky. What’s a Key West painting without the gorgeous tropical sky?!

Sky added but I decided the palms were too bright and fighting with the buildings which were the focal point.

Watching/Listening to 100 Foot Journey today Marguerite said this about her pots but it’s applicable to drawing and painting.

Good movie if you haven’t seen it.

Margaret ready for Father Brown. Xoxoxo