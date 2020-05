15×10″ rough press Fabriano paper Escape to Dubrovnik with Vladislav Yeliseyev today. Heading to Havana on Tuesday. You should join us!! http://yeliseyevstudio.com/school/live-paint-along/

Value sketch

First wash

Second

It was giving me a headache. I think I need a bigger computer screen or new glasses.

Almost done.

I really like this one a lot. Already signed it.

Margaret ready to zone out. Xoxoxox