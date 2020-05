How many times can you draw your Nikon?!

Kind of like all the views though my fav is the top left. Really does look like it looked -looking into the lens.

Like this but too.

I even got the boxes fairly evenly spaced instead of higgle de piggledy. Hurrah. Minor victories in these times.

Drawn with Lamy EF and my Namiki Fude on the letters.

Margaret xoxoxo