Rainy days =

Lazy days. And today it’s a cold rainy drizzly day almost sleet of it were cold enough.

I had fun redrawing this with my Namike fude pen today. It’s a calligraphy pen that makes the most interesting lines. I let it dry before painting and didn’t quite get around to the painting.

I did journal all over the background. We had a lot of fun hanging out at the Schooner Wharf Bar in Key West Bight enjoying the breezes the boats and the chickens accompanied by drinks and Caribbean music. What better way to spend a hot day in Key West?!

It looked similar to this before I used the fude on it.

Hmm maybe this one is next.

Margaret who has decided to trash her Saturday painting g of Emily. Xoxoxox

