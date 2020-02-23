It’s a very busy Saturday

Emily a work in progress. Posting late because I went the the Fort Gordon Dinner Theater unexpectedly tonite. I had already started working on Em when I got the invite.

Going to add some yellow ochre to dull the red and maybe some turquoise and mineral violet for shadows. We shall see.

Emily when I left painting. Way to red in the face. I lifted all that red with a damp Kleenex and a flat soft acrylic flat brush -a Robert Simmons sapphire that never seems to rough up the surface as a lot of scrubbers including mr clean will do.

I also removed part of Emily’s chin. Hers doesn’t stick out at all but slopes slightly away from her nose.

Will post more tomorrow. Right now I am exhausted from a busy 12 hour day.

Margaret xoxoxo