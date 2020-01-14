Don

Was our model today. We did ALOT OF gesture poses first which really do help with drawing the final figure quickly. Limbers you up.

1 minute gestures.

More 1 min and one 3 minute

3 min

five minute

Five minute. Like the last two the best of course.

First break 25 min. Drew him quickly and had ten min left til break to start painting. As I said gestures paid off.

Fifty min.

When I left. The right shoulder had drifted no longer following the pencil line. Oopsey.

So when I got home I redrew the pencil line and did some negative painted it aka painted behind him with Indanthrone blue and splattered a bit which is always fun.

He’s on the kitchen floor drying now.

Drew Murphy. He was to my immediate left.

Eves. Might be my favorite of all of them. There were close to 20 people in class today. Always a lot of fun. Come join us!

Margaret xoxoxo putting her feet up now.

