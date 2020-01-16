A Commission

A good by present for a friend that I was commissioned to do. It’s suppose to be a book cover for a book club group present with her house in the background. I did do it in pencil first. Also trying to get everyone’s name on it. Still missed one. Sigh. No matter how many times I checked. You have to wonder how that happens.

Here it is inked and ready to paint.

Drawn with a Lamy vista. Lettering a Lamy joy on Fabriano cold press.

She loved it they loved it. Back to my knitting. Margaret Xoxoxox whose managed to post three days in a row. However one sock is almost done. Turquoise cashmere. How decadent is that??! 🥰