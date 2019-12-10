I like to illustrate my class notes with sketches of people in the class so that I remember them later.

This sweet couple from Indiana Mary and Jerry were so much fun. Jerry loved to tell jokes and Mary well she was terrific. They had only been married five years so we called them our newly weds.

Lamy Ef Noodlers eelskin Black Ink handprint Art journal

I finished that hat despite the bum finger. Usually more done shaped but this time just glad I got it done.

Margaret busy with her Christmas shopping. Xoxoxo