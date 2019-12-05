A Fine Fall Day

In Graniteville SC. On a beautiful fall day after lifemodeling I discovered a miniature English gothic village when I turned down a street I had never been down curious to see what was there. The road parallels the main drag to Aiken thru Graniteville and you can’t see this church or all the charming cottages that surround it.

I liked it better as a drawing in Noodlers Brown ink. Oh well. I seem to be doing that a lot lately. Liking the pen sketches better.

This is the only pic i have of the drawing sadly. Oh well, right.

Inktense and watercolor pencils handprint journal Lamy EF now dried up and needing a refill.

Margaret who couldn’t stand to listen to the hearings today and only drew one head. Gave me a headache. Xoxoxo