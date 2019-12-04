Oddly the gorgeous leaves disappeared almost over night after I drew this. A storm blew thru Decatur and then a stiff breeze. The leaves flew like snow in the air. Temps dropped rapidly.
We went from a gorgeous fall day to freezing cold 30s in less than 24 hours.
It was snowing in Chattanooga!!
Handprint journal watercolor pencils and a blue univalve pen because I didn’t want to get black ink on my daughter in laws new off white pottery barn sectional. 🤪🤪🤪
Margaret home again missing her grandkids. Xoxoxox
One thought on “Out the Window”
I left in the nick of time!
>
LikeLiked by 1 person