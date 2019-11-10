Win some and lose some

A sketch of Fealing Lin that I did in my handprint sketchbook in Boone last month.

A month ago already. 😪 I do LOVE Boone classes at Cheap Joes and hanging out with Mike Alan and Fealing. That equals a great week.

The painting. It could use a few more darks but quitting for now. After all it is in my sketchbook.

Today I decided to work on this train wreck painting of my dear granddaughter Livie.

I had tried to lift it out when I screwed it up with too much green but that’s easier said that done when it’s hot press.

All I can say is EEKKKK.

TOO dark. And all those odd shaped drips are where the paper is absorbing paint due to the loss of its surface when I was lifting.

As Fealing says I blame the paper for a bad painting. Cant possibly be moi!!

In this process I also lost the drawing. Can’t see it at all.

Good news is there’s another side of the paper Fabriano 300 # hot press. I can have a do over or just go with a new pic of her with better lighting aka shadows and highlights.

Margaret who just took Zoe on a long walk and is hot and tired. I thought we were getting the arctic chill this weekend but it’s almost 70 outside. 😳 Xoxoxox