I turned the corner of Eaton Street onto Williams Street in Key West to see a church glowing in the sunlight surrounded by shimmering palm trees so I had to pull over and draw the scene quickly. Then a bicyclist joined the scene. What more could a girl ask for on a hot sunny day!?

Hmm I think I need to add a chicken or two don’t you?!

Lamy EF Stillman and Birn Zeta

Margaret in Raleigh where it’s going down to 40 tonite and Key West in December is going to feel fabulous!! Xoxoxo

PS went on a shopping trip to Jerry’s Artarama and bought a handprint journal. 6x 8 ish inches linen cover. Excited to see if the paper is as good as the larger one I was forced to buy at Cheap Joes because they don’t have Stillman and Burns available. I really liked the big one so today I bought a smaller one. I mean you can wipe the paper clean in my big one. Even after you paint it. 😳😳😳