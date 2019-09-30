A Few More Chicks

From Boone NC. really they are Key West parking lot chicks from the Wildlife Rescue.

Class tomorrow at Cheap Joes.

140# Fabriano rough press

Trying to decide whether or not to crop the fourth hen/rooster on the right. He she looks odd as in stuffed into the page. And it’s neither a rooster or a hen. Hmmm. Think I like it with just the three better but the blue feet on the left one GOTS to go.

Class w the delightful Fealing Lin tomorrow. She’s across the hall from me.

Margaret glad to be in the cool rainy weather of Boone NC. I think I remember rain. Xoxoxox

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s