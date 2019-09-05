A chicken a day

Will keep the doctor away. Painting by the pool today. Just playing with my Vlad Yesilev sword brush. Makes great wonky chickens. Burnt sienna cerulean cad yellow cad red light dioxzine violet. Alizarin and opera rose.

And the daily palm. I know I have painted this same palm at least three times. I may be getting addicted to palm tree painting. I ran out of cad yellow so this one may not be quite finished.

Same colors as above. Superaquabee tablet.

Margaret back reading her book. Xoxoxo two more days in the Conch Republic. 😒