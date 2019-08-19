Being slack

Actually packing like a maniac. Will be out of town for most of next month. 😳😳😳

Taking a self portrait class with Myrna Wackov in Athens Wednesday-Friday. I should post the her supply list. Insanely long. As my friend Karen said it’s like a scavenger hunt finding all the stuff. A different technique each day.😵😵😵😵

Then I am racing off for two weeks in Key West. I hear you say oooo rough life. Once I get it all going it will be awesome.

Then off to DC to bury my dad in Arlington a big whoop de doo military funeral with generals and cassons and emissaries fromthe South Korean Government. Cousins coming from all over the country. Should be fascinating. Lots of sketches to come!!

In the meantime one of my fav chicken paintings ever on Yupo lovely slidey weird plastic paper. WARNING WILL SMITH WARNING. NEVER EVER touch the Yupo with your fingers. Or u get spots. Curable with alcohol. But eek. It won’t take paint there.

Love the roosters zaniness. Heading to Key West soon. Cant wait to be do some chicken chasing and some chicken painting. #keywestrooster #keywest #chicken

Margaret off to bed. Xoxoxox