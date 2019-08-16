Day 2031 Rainy day

At chic fil a today. I stopped by for a salad and a deluge started so I decided to draw what was out their window.

I read a post at Bitter Southerner that a photographer was taking pics of what was outside at all the Waffle Houses from inside the Waffle House. I realized today you could do the same thing at restaurants like Chic Fil A so I have it a whirl.

I walked around the place looking at the views out the window. Settled on one and darned if a mother and son didn’t take it right when I started to head to the seat.

That left this view of the Mercedes dealership across the street. And duh I misspelled Mercedes. Oh well. Lettering done with a white pentel gel pen.

Margaret Done for the night. Xoxoxox