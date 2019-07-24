Best thing about congressional hearings is getting to draw the talking heads. My dear friend Ruth Pearl and I would LOVE to be court reporters of any needs us. Too much fun. Will share a couple of hers with you after I ask her.
AND I finished this hahnemuhle journal. Now I can go back to stillman and birn. The hahnemuhle hated the tombow markers. When I tried to brush them out the paper peeled. WHAT?!!
And the spine is totally broken and falling apart. Last time that happened was when I first used Stillman and Birn. They sent me a stack of four to replace that one book. WHAT was I thinking changing even if it was to try out a nice non plastic covered journal. Sigh.
Tombows. Always fun not as messy as watercolors BUT I think I will paint the other two pages I drew today. 11 heads all together.
Have to say he’s DIFFICULT to draw. Not sure why.
One tip. You can draw these guys in 5-10 min. If u start where he’s looking right and don’t finish wait. Sooner or later he will resume the same position and you can finish. Try it – it’s a lot of fun. That’s how I did the big one. Every time Schiff or Nunez questioned him I worked on the big one some more.
Page three. Especially like the one on the bottom right.
Ink ones are my Lamy Ef a sweet writing pen with noodler brown ink.
Margaret who might have to listen to more news. Xoxoxox
3 thoughts on “Day 2113 Court reporter time!!”
This is fabulous…you should send some of the sketches & final water color to him. I might change your Words at the beginning, as it may insult him. I was impressed how stoic and resilient he was for that Endless grilling of him. Alexis
Sent from Mail for Windows 10
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmm is not letting me reply to you. Thanks. Wasn’t he stoic?? He’s a Marine. Hey are tough guys. 🤗👍🏻
LikeLike
What words?! Mueller hearing?!
LikeLike