Day 2114 Done done done

Think this one is done. I added shots of burnt sienna to the gold and a few wet splatters softening the edges w water. Added a few washes out cerulean strokes mixed w palette mud here and there for shadows. A bit of flesh to the people.

Before the quin gold and cad yellow was over powering the sketch. So when it’s messed up there’s nothing to lose playing with it.

The original sketch.

Lamy EF Noodler Eelskin Ink stillman and birn Zeta.

Margaret who really needs to contact wordpress to get rid of the annoying popup in the ap. xoxoxo

2 thoughts on “Day 2114 Done done done

