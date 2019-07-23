Day 2113 My Degas

I drew this the first time the first trip I made to the High Museum to see the European Masters. What a show!! Can’t rave about it enough.

This was his original. About 5×7 feet. Mine is tiny in my Stillman and Birn Zeta which is 6 x 9 1/2″.

The orange is cad yellow and cad red light.

Brown is sepia which I roughly brushed With the side of my Escoda pearl brush while the orange was still wet.

Blue skirts are cerulean.

Outlining sepia done with my Vlad sword brush.

Flesh same as the background different proportions.

Hair sepia and cad red light.

Margaret ready for bed but having to stay up till her experimental blueberry orange pound cake cools wondering WHY my blueberries didn’t mix in like they should. Most ended up on the bottom of the pan though I coated them and folded them in to the cake. 🤔🤔🤔☹️xoxoxo

