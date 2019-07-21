Day2112 hmm that looks wrong

Out the second floor window at the High

This still needs work. Meant to do it today but went to Lion King instead. It was almost standing room only. The cgi was amazing. The animals looked so real.

And still haven’t decided if this is done. Maybe there’s too much yellow background?! Seemed like a good idea except I don’t seem to like one solid color. Will have to think about this.

When I was home I spent a lot of time looking for a sketch of Kate I did a while back. Finally found it in the FIRST palace I looked. And I looked there several times. How did I miss it. Now to get Miss Kate painted. Time is running OUT!!

Margaret who has to watch the first Fantastic Beasts so I can figure out what was going on in the second one. Of course I find all the cgi highly entertaining. Xoxoxo

  1. Alex Aron says:
    Nice of miss kate. Cool sketch. I still don’t want to see Lion King. Movie “where did you go Bernadette” is opening in August. Fab book. Alexis

