Why does WordPress say if s my anniversary. Maybe I did start here in July four years ago. Before that I was on blogspot for seven years.

A quick post of a drawing I did at the High of a Rodin statue. Background is quin gold. I scribbled the museums info card on the background in pencil.

Drawn with my Lamy Vista Noodler Eelskin Ink.

Margaret who is watching the Fantastical Beasts-the Crimes of Grinwald. Xoxoxox