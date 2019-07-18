Day 2110 High Museum of Art European Masters

Taking a sketchbreak after going to see the European Masters from Phillips in DC. sad to see it go.

There are three large statues n the lobby of the High with benches to sit on in between.

Since I wanted focus on the one of the left I drew it in a lot more detail than I did the others farther away.

Lamy Vista Noodler Eelskin Ink

Margaret xoxoxo

2 thoughts on “Day 2110 High Museum of Art European Masters

