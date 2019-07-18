Taking a sketchbreak after going to see the European Masters from Phillips in DC. sad to see it go.
There are three large statues n the lobby of the High with benches to sit on in between.
Since I wanted focus on the one of the left I drew it in a lot more detail than I did the others farther away.
Lamy Vista Noodler Eelskin Ink
Margaret xoxoxo
2 thoughts on “Day 2110 High Museum of Art European Masters”
Good work….u can see exhibit again in dc,
That’s what I thought. Thanks. 🤗👍🏻
