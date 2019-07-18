Day 2109 Where or where has Margaret been

Well the WordPress site is at full quota. So we are working on migrating it to a new less expensive server. Address will stay the same – I think. 🤔

Good news is you should be able to buy prints soon. Well maybe by Christmas. 😵🤗🤣

I reduced the image size so I HOPE they aren’t too bad.

Purple finch. On cheap Joes Kilimanjaro 140#

I have to say that the Stonehenge is much less user friendly. I tried to lift the to intense grey on the titmouses back and it was a no go. It was stuck like gorilla glue to the paper.

However it stayed flat and gave nice clear crisp colors.

The Kilimanjaro waffled while it was wet though now it’s dry it is just about flat. But the waffling makes the watery washes float on the surface. Eeek.

That’s how I got the nice blob on the purple finches back. Or at least that’s what I am blaming the blob on. And yes it’s a prestretched block.

Painted with my Vlad Yesilev sword brush. Bytw it’s getting much easier to use. PS it holds tons of water.

I am still in shock over Notre Dame. This is for a local show next month. Watercolor to come. It was really a miracle that the north tower didn’t burn and take down the whole thing when the huge bells fell. Due to brave firemen that did not happen. Here’s a fascinating article about the fire fight after investigation of what happened.

Thank god for brave firemen fighters. One squad that risked their lives in the north tower was lead by a young 27 year old woman Master Cpl. Myriam Chudzinski. What a woman!

Margaret back to dusting her pillows in the dryer. Xoxoxo