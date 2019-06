Somebody moved the chair or maybe it’s the morning light on the house next door but it makes an intriguing difficult to draw geometric.

Are the proportions right. Not quite but I think close enough. What do you think?

I even think it might make an interesting abstract painting.

Lamy Ef Noodlers brown Ink hahnemuhle journal which is already falling apart after a month of use. Annoying. Back to stillman and birn after this.

Margaret in Atlanta heading home soon. Xoxoxo