Day 2101 -Something about a dog

When the family dogs visit my house they love to stare out the front windows lusting after squirrels, other dogs, maybe a quick chomp on a passing neighbors leg as they stroll down the street?! Who knows what they are thinking. But the dogs hold still and just stare making them perfect subjects for a sketch.

This is my nieces dog Scooch a lab chow mix whose recently went over the rainbow bridge. It’s nice to have sketches of him to remember this great dog that traveled the world with their family and watched over the kids as they grew up.

Superaquabee sketchbook Noodlers pen with Deartrementis document brown ink. Tomboy pens.

Margaret off to Atlanta to see the new grandbaby. Xoxoxoxo

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s