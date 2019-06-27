Day 2101 -Something about a dog

When the family dogs visit my house they love to stare out the front windows lusting after squirrels, other dogs, maybe a quick chomp on a passing neighbors leg as they stroll down the street?! Who knows what they are thinking. But the dogs hold still and just stare making them perfect subjects for a sketch.

This is my nieces dog Scooch a lab chow mix whose recently went over the rainbow bridge. It’s nice to have sketches of him to remember this great dog that traveled the world with their family and watched over the kids as they grew up.

Superaquabee sketchbook Noodlers pen with Deartrementis document brown ink. Tomboy pens.

Margaret off to Atlanta to see the new grandbaby. Xoxoxoxo