Day 2100 Del Del Del

Spent this afternoon wiping out several blog posts to free up some room on my website so I can finally post again.

Chelsea. HP 140 lb fluid. 15×22″

Yesterday’s portrait. May or may not work on the background some more.

A start. First break NO pencil. Shriek.

Burnt sienna and yellow ochre for skin with opera pink. Darks cerulean. Black burnt sienna and ultramarine.

Second break. Big things are off. Added some cad red light to the mix.

Third break. I had to paint a background In to thin her face down. If you notice I actually moved her mouth to the left about half an inch.

Fourth break – I also lowered her forehead – it was too high. Added some darks on the left side of her cheek and on her left temple with dioxzine purple. That side was mostly in shade. A dab of turquoise above her left collarbone just because I felt like it.

Background is Cheap Joes Andrews Turquoise painted with one of his 1″ Golden Fleece flats. Got to get a new tube when I go to Asheville next month or Boone in September. I splattered it with burnt sienna. The grey is a burnt sienna and the Andrews turq.

Margaret off to book club. If you haven’t read Educated read it. Fascinating book about a family that’s a train wreck similar to Glass Castle.

Xoxoxoxo