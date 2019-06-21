Day 2099 Key West Parking Lot Rooster

He posed for me in front of the Lowes or was it Home Depot where he seemed to live in the parking lot. One gorgeous bird.

Fun to draw lines with it. Think next I will try a bird with my Escoda perlas to paint the bird and finish it with the sword brush.

First pass with the brush. No feet. They faded away somehow. And oh my he needs an eye. I left the eye and the beak off because they would have run into the red.

OH POO running out of room again. Guess I will have to delete some more pics sigh. What a pain.

Second stab at him. Get it it’s a sword brush. Wish I had not added yellow along the top of his head below the comb. I might go back and put some red over the yellow.

Loving the lines but those feet refuse to appear.

Added some more ground and. Ever can resist splatters. Also added beak and eye.

Here he is done. Except maybe add red under his comb?! Soon he will be flying off to a new home after I fix that yellow under his comb.

Charles Reid palette w Vlads Neutral tint. Strathmore watercolor paper 140#. Nice paper. Didn’t buckle at all.

Margaret back to watching Good Omens. Great show on amazon with David Tennant and Francis Dormand as God.

Xoxoxox