Day 2103 Another Day Another window

You would be surprised to see what you can get drawn in line at a chic fil a. The line during lunch moves so slowly though they try their best to make it move quickly. Sooner or later I bet there will be a wreck between impatient customers waiting in those lines.

I was stopped in line when I drew the cars in roughly. And the stop sign the trees girl in the stand. That line took quite a while. As I was heading to home aka getting my food I was done.

Noodler brown Ink Lamy Ef hahnemuhle journal which is almost full.

Margaret Xoxoxoxo