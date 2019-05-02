Day 2052 More Decatur Square

These guys were great.

These guys were great especially the violinist. He played an amazing electric violin. I told him that if I played violin like he did I might still be playing it.

You can buy his music on his website. Oh my gosh and he makes crocheted art too with old plastic bags made into plarn. WOW!! And yes he sells them. Way cool.

These guys were jamming their hearts out down on the Decatur square. I left them a nice tip for holding still long enough for me to draw them.

Watercolor sooner or later.

Margaret worn out from all her errands today. Xoxoxo

