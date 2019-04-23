Day 2051 America

Got the perfect book from Amazon right before I and taking an plein air urban sketching painting class from the great Vlad Yeliseyev a Russian emigre whose an amazing plein air watercolor artist that I ran across at Olmsted Plein Air last year.
Been trying to find a class with him since and one unexpectedly popped up so back to Atlanta tomorrow.
The book is a huge coffee table book in near mint condition.
Normally the book costs $85.
Used the book was $30. Score.
even Disney cartoonist where inspired by him. This is 101 Dalmatians.
Just love this book. Go get your own on Amazon. In my dreams I draw as well as Searle.
How can you go wrong with these two hysterical American icons?!
Margaret off to book club and then Atlanta tomorrow. Xoxoxox call me yo-yo!!