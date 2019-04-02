Day 2034 some dr Sketchys finally

Not a stellar night for me. She was An interesting mode but sometimes you are just off. when I just dread the head it usually means I don’t like the pose. And I never got around to finish painting these. Shows how much I liked them. more interesting.

Can I blame my bad sketching on the fact that I was getting sick already?!

Pentel bush pen Charles Reid palette superaquabee 10×14″

Margaret still out for the count.