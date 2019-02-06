Day 1880 Downton Tea Party

The Fascinating Ladies who came to the Downton tea. You know I had to draw some of them. These two ladies were sitting at the table right next to us. I loved their fascinators. So I drew them.

Anyway getting ready to head to Raleigh for a class so that’s it doe now.

Twisbee in my stillman and birn. Deartrementis document brown ink. CharlesReid palette plus opera pink.

Delivering the show tomorrow the. Off to Raleigh. I begin my week do run run run.

Margaret who shouldn’t have taken that nap this afternoon. Xoxoxo

#aiken #ladilce #sketchbook #sketching #dailydrawing #stillmanandbirnalpha #ink #lamy #sketch

One thought on “Day 1880 Downton Tea Party

  1. Alex Aron says:
    Reply

    Fabulous…Do you think La Dolce would appreciate this painting….at least by viewing on email? Have a great learning experience in Raleigh. Alexis Sent from Mail for Windows 10

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s