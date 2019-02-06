Day 1880 Downton Tea Party

The Fascinating Ladies who came to the Downton tea. You know I had to draw some of them. These two ladies were sitting at the table right next to us. I loved their fascinators. So I drew them.
Anyway getting ready to head to Raleigh for a class so that’s it doe now.
Twisbee in my stillman and birn. Deartrementis document brown ink. CharlesReid palette plus opera pink.
Delivering the show tomorrow the. Off to Raleigh. I begin my week do run run run.
Margaret who shouldn’t have taken that nap this afternoon. Xoxoxo
Fabulous…Do you think La Dolce would appreciate this painting….at least by viewing on email? Have a great learning experience in Raleigh. Alexis Sent from Mail for Windows 10
