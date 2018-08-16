Day 1701 Summertime!

Keep changing the name of this paintings. It’s been canning time, Summer Bouquet and now Summertime.

The sketch. Drawn with a 2 B staedler and then erased to lighten the lines.

The bouquet. Now mostly in the trash. Those zinnias go quickly. However the marigolds seem to last forever. Not enough darks in the flowers.

Progress. I should add more greenery as I go but I never seem too. At least I didn’t go to the dark side in the background. That’s the acrylic painter coming out on me.

Needs leaves and darks to separate flower petals and define some of them.

I lifted some of the color off he flowers in this one. And then added more darks to the flowers and leaves. Also cut some green into the sunflowers and to define some of the flower edges more. Added a few greys to the flowers.

Done for now till I decide to change it. Around here we say it’s not done til you sign it.

Charles Reid palette colors in any book he has written.

My favorite Watercolor flower book by Charles. Also the first book of his I ever bought. Now I have 12 or 13 of them. 😱🤗❤️❤️❤️

And an older book which is dirt cheap on amazon. How he started painting flowers and his thoughts on how to paint them from 1976!! I know before some of you were a twinkle in your fathers eye.

A critique of the painting from Kathe Dennis a friend of mine. I think she missed her calling.

“All of that. Sorry, message sent for some reason. The flowers are something special, magical. This seems to have a bit of that Van Gogh quality, beauty and starkness, soft and sharp at same time. Can’t describe. Maybe I like the background that lets the flowers just hit you in all their wonder. This has an emotional quality that is not sentimental to me. Not that the others were but this has a sparkling quality that hits you. Not muddied. This is yours. Congrats. Your personality.”

She’s so god with putting a painting into words. So is my friend Alexis. I am not.

Margaret with lots to do before I leave for Atlanta tomorrow. xoxoxox

Summertime 15×22"