Day 1694 My fav Fuel!!

My favorite fast food drink iced tea from chic fil a. I drink it straight. Sometimes next to no ice because I can add ice when I get home and definitely NO sugar. I am sweet enough without it! 🤗👍🏻 I will say that Bo jangles has good tea too. All brewed from scratch. None of the bottled ore made teas some places sell now. That stuff is NastY!!

Lamy EF Noodler Eelskin Ink – a bottle lasts me about two years watercolor pencils.

Ttyl I am now napping after walking three miles. Time to get back into shape. Gym manana. Yoga pants in the washer. Xoxoxo Margaret My fav fuel iced Tea!! #stillmanandbirn #atlanta #georgia #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #atlanta #watercolor #painter #aquarelle #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #travel #travelblogger #holbein #mgraham #drawing #sketching #charlesreid #chicfila #tea #icedtea #watercolor #ink

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s