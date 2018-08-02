Day 1687 Livies MoNtH!!

My granddaughter Livie will be four this month. Here she is watching tv – the only time kids seem to hold still.

You might be wondering how I painted her sun streaked hair. Actually the same way I painted Kate’s yesterday. You have to think backwards.

Cad pale yellow first. Try to leave some white of the paper showing.

Let it dry. Then you add streaks of burnt sienna in Livies case or raw umber and burnt umber in Kate’s place.

Next up another painting of Kate. Started this one first yesterday but got annoyed I couldn’t get the feet in so started another paintjng. Now I think I will finish it. Drawn w a Derwent 2B sketch pencil in Fluid 140#.

Margaret still tired from her insane drive home thru endless monsoons yesterday. Xoxoxo