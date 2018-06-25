Day 1206 Time for a break

As Charles Reid says but first a quick blog post before I finish my nap.

Sitting Bull is done. Now for sale. He was not quite finished when I left class in Savannah.

Friday when I left him. Darkened the background and finished him.

And I added some darks to the flowers and lifted some greens. Straightened the biz of grits. More greens to strawberry tops.

Monday two weeks ago. Hard to believe it’s been that long.

A sketch of some of my class mates. I like to fill my class notes with sketches of people in class so I remember them. I often run into them again in another class. So you never know.

Back to my nap. Zzzzzz xoxoxox Margaret and Zoe who’s napping too.