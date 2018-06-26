Day 12o7. ThErE aRe DaYs

When your paining doesn’t go right. I am blaming the paper. And Ps I HATE HATE HATE Lilies 🤪

This is a half sheet of fluid. The same thing I painted the nude of Emily on Saturday. So what happened. Not a clue.

I got hard lines. I am going to eat that big purple Barney of an eggplant. I knew I shoulda erased it. When I tried to lift I got blooms. Oh and there’s that nice run from the Apple to the lemon NOT!! Yuck.

That said I do like the daisies and the scissors. The white flowers are done by negative paintjng around the back of the petals with yellow ochre cerulean and cad orange. Or the color of the flower behind it.

Colors used above in my palette.

So Zoe and I are going to take a nap. And maybe it will look better later ttyl. Margaret xoxoxo

