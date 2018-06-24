Day 1305 It’s Saturday

Emily 15×22″ cp fluid paper
Calling her done.
The sketch. Her hand gave me a terrible time.
This is what she looked like when I left Aiken yesterday.
I didn’t like the way her chin ran into her neck with no contrast to make the chin jut a little so I dumped it into iPhoto and turned it black and white to check the tones. The tone under the chin was the same as the tone on her chin just like I thought.
So I added a dab or cad red light to her face and got rid of her sprig hair and fussed a hands. Added leg shadow foot shadow.
So now there is a dab of contrast between the chin and the neck. Was afraid if I added more I would ruin the paintjng.
Drew Murphy’s 2×3′ acrylic at first break.
Second break.
Here she is when he left. Gorgeous paintjng.
Amy’s nice oil. 2×3′
Always think it’s interesting how a move to the left or right changes the view so much. She was directly to Drews left.
Thomas Needham’s delicate watercolor.
Al Beyer’s 3×4 oil.
Fred’s joyful painting. 2×3′ acrylic
Coachs charcoal. About 40 minutes. He was just to my right.
Margaret who’s cleaned house and going to paint the afternoon away. Xoxoxox
Emily Wip #charlesreid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #southcarolina #aiken #lostedges #charlesreid #watercolor #artist #painter #aquarelle #allaprima #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #travel #travelblogger #holbein #mgraham #danielsmithwatercolors #drawing #sketching #lifemodel
Thanks….sorry I missed it. Alexis
Y me too. New prof was there. Very young.
