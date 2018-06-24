Day 1304 Mama T

Ms Tracy Culbertson the owner of Art in the Mountains who sponsored and ran the Charles Reid workshop in Savannah.

A really fun lady!! She and her assistant Marty kept the workshop organized and moving. Marty and Tracy in our pedicab when we all went to Blick.

They were also in charge of organizing fun after class like the ghost tour.

Check out her website for more workshops.

Using the same colors as yesterday in a Stillman and Birn sketchbook.

Margaret xoxoxo ready for bed.

#artinthemountains #savannah #stillmanandbirn #charlesreid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #flower #keys #florida #lostedges #artist #charlesreid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #allaprima #lifestyleblogger #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #travel #travelblogger #holbein #mgraham #danielsmithwatercolors #drawing #sketching #holbein

