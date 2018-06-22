Day 1303 Charles Himself!

Charles Reid first page in my Charles Reid class sketchbook.

I drew this while he sat giving us critiques last Wednesday.

Mr. Handsome.

I took a photo of him after I drew it so I could paint it later.

And I dumped the photo into free Waterlogue ap on my iPhone. Makes u look like a great wc painter. And it’s quick.

Colors used:

And I tried to do what Charles said t do “Mix the color on the paper! ” which leaves a very clean palette when you are done.

