Day 1302 Finally Finally

Started painting my sketchbook/notes from Charles Reid s class. I drew the still life he was painting. And today I painted it. I think I finally nailed a Charles Reid style flower painting. My luck it’s in my sketchbook.

Colors used. Cerulean yellow ochre. Leaves olive green chrome green viridian and ultramarine blue.

Cad yellow and burnt sienna Lemon. Avocado chrome green rust ultramarine.

Shot of alizarin on the pot w cerulean and yellow ochre. Orange.

Whatever orange I have and some cad red. Burnt sienna. Coot is ultramarine and burnt umber.

Background cerulean and yellow ochre.

Go make some splatters.

Later xoxoxo Margaret and Zoe too.

