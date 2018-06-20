Day 1301 I forgot

To set off a skyrocket for 1300 posts.

Strawberry time. App. 8×22″300# cp Fabriano

I actually painted this a couple of weeks ago in Atlanta. Should I say finally. I drew it days before.

The seeds. I actually used masking fluid applied with a toothpick. Not something I am fond of using but couldn’t think how else to keep the white seeds. Not fond of it because it makes a too regular hard edge.

I had wanted the peacock blue background lighter but it didn’t look good so I added splatter in both manganese and ultramarine and double painted the wash on the background.

Do you know how hard it is to run a wash down both sides of a painting at the same time. Just shoot me.🤪 Pencil sketch follows. The ink sketch in my stillman and birn sketchbook. I did think about adding words to the darker one but I think it might be too dark to do that too. Of course I left the it in Atlanta so I can’t write on it anyway til I get back up there for my grandsons birthday in a couple of weeks.

It will be for sale when I bring the berries home.

Colors used pyrrole red quin gold and alizarin on strawberries. Shadows ultramarine and more quin gold and I think purple.

Greens chrome green quin gold and Viridian. Charles Reid greens. Cost me a lot to learn those two colors. 😅

Margaret and Zoe staying out of the heat. Xoxoxox

