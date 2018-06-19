Day 1299 a Few Bits and pieces

I never quite finished this one. Second one of the first day of drop wet painting. So many things to remember it’s hard to do.

When I had time to start a second one I couldn’t move because I was hemmed in.

My friend Colette didn’t like the composition. My friend Karen did. Hmm I think it has a lot of nice transparency. Also some good transparency.

This one has too much background and it’s grey because I mixed it on the palette not the paper. A BIG nonononono!!!

Margaret who ran up and downstairs at least 30 times yesterday hauling in my luggage and art supplies. Who needs to exercise?! Xoxoxo 💋

#charlesreid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #fabriano #flowers #allaprima #transparent #flower #savannah #georgia #lostedges #artist #charlesreid #watercolor #art #painting #artist #painter #aquarelle #fabriano #flowers #allaprima #transparent #flower #savannah #georgia #lostedges #artist #model #lifemodel #lifestyleblogger #carver #lifestylechange #drawing #sketching #transparent #holbein #mgraham #danielsmithwatercolors #drawing #sketching #transparent #holbein